Pioneer Credit Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 19, 2020 / 02:00AM GMT

Michael Smith -



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Pioneer Credit's 2020 Annual General Meeting. I must say when I first read that, I thought it was the 2020th Board meeting. It feels a little bit like that, but we'll get to that on the way through.



A particular welcome to those attending remotely and to what is our first hybrid meeting. My name is Michael Smith, and I'm the Chairman of the Board and Chairman for this meeting.



I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today, the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and culture. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.



To begin, allow me to introduce the members of the Pioneer Board. Second, on my left, Keith John, the company's Founder and Managing Director; Andrea Hall, next to Keith, Independent non-Executive Director and Chair of our Audit Committee; and Ann Robinson, an independent non-Executive Director, who will be retiring by rotation at this meeting and, thankfully, is offering herself for reelection. The