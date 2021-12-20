Pioneer Credit Ltd Ordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 20, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Michael John Smith - Pioneer Credit Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to Pioneer Credit's General Meeting. My name is Michael Smith, and I am the Chairman of the Board and Chairman of this meeting.



I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which I am at today, the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation, and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and culture. We pay our respects to their Elders, past, present and emerging.



I also acknowledge my fellow directors who are with me today: Managing Director Keith John; and Non-Executive Directors Andrea Hall, Michelle d'Almeida, Peter Hall and Stephen Targett.



As you're aware from the notice of the meeting, the meeting is being conducted as a live audio webcast, allowable under various measures put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are 4 resolutions to be discussed, including an amendment to our constitution, which requires a 75% approval. But before the meeting begins, there are a few housekeeping matters.



Please ensure that you have followed