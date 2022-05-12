Pioneer Credit Ltd Ordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Pioneer Credit Limited General Meeting. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Michael Smith, Chairman. Please go ahead.



Michael John Smith - Pioneer Credit Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to Pioneer Credit's General Meeting. My name is Michael Smith, and I am the Chairman of the Board and Chairman of this meeting. I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on, which I am today, the Boonwurrung and Wurundejeri Woiwurrung people of the Eastern Kulin nation. And the traditional owners of the land on which my colleagues are on today in Perth on the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation, and we recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and culture. And we pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



I also acknowledge my fellow directors who are with me today, Managing Director, Keith John and non-Executive Directors, Andrea Hall, Michelle d'Almeida and Peter Hall and Stephen Targett. As you're aware from the notice of