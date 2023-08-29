Full Year 2023 Pioneer Credit Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT
Michael Pegum - JB Advisory Partners Pty Ltd - Principal, Corporate Advisory and Equity Capital Markets
Good morning, and welcome to the Pioneer Credit Limited FY23 financial results presentation webinar. My name is Michael Pegum from JB Advisory Partners. This morning presenting from management will be Mr. Keith John, Managing Director; and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Barry Hartnett. (Operator Instructions) I'll pass over to you, Mr. John, and thank you.
Keith John - Pioneer Credit Limited - MD
Well, thanks, Michael, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today for our FY23 results presentation. In terms of the year, it was a marvelous year for Pioneer with incredible grounds made in terms of the progress returning this business to profitability. Cash collections were up some 24% to a record $132.6 million, a very, very solid number in a market that has had lots of pressures in terms of cost of living and the like. Very solid performance across our business.
Pleasingly, we did that in a very cost effective way. EBITDA growing some 42% to $86.1
