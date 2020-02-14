Feb 14, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Declan Sherman - People Infrastructure Ltd - Interim CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining the investor call for our first half results for 2020. Today, I propose to run through the presentation, which we've just released to the ASX. Apologies, we had a few technical issues getting it uploaded, but it should be up there now for all to see and to have a look at. So I propose to run through that presentation. And as the operator said, we'll take some questions at the end.



So just, I guess, starting on Slide 5, talking about the highlights for the half. Very happy with the performance of the business over the last 6 months. It's really been a continuation of the performance that we've been generating over the last few years with the various pillars in our business continuing to perform quite well.



Our strategy of really focusing on the niches where -- in the market where we've got a clear point of difference to our competitors continues to play out well for us. We've been able to successfully drive our sales line, maintain our margins, which are good