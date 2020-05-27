May 27, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the People Infrastructure Ltd Extraordinary General Meeting. I would now like to hand the conference over to Glen Richards, Chairman. Please go ahead.



Glen Frank Richards - People Infrastructure Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you. Good morning. I'm Glen Richards, Chairman of the Board of Directors of People Infrastructure. Ladies and gentlemen, it's now 10 o'clock. A quorum is present. And I, therefore, have the pleasure in declaring this Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of People Infrastructure Ltd open. I welcome each of our shareholders here.



Before I proceed, I just -- with the business of the meeting, I'd like to introduce my fellow directors who are also attending virtually: Declan Sherman, our Managing Director; Thomas Reardon, our Executive Director; and also present on virtual is [David Kuter], executive team; as well as Kim Bradley-Ware, our company secretary.



Shareholders will be given the opportunity to ask questions in relation to the company's capital