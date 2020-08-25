Aug 25, 2020 / 02:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the People Infrastructure Limited 2020 Full Year Results presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Declan Sherman, Managing Director of People Infrastructure Limited. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.



Declan Sherman - People Infrastructure Ltd - Executive Director



Thanks very much, operator. Thanks, everyone, for joining our annual investor call presenting our 2020 results. I'll start off with bit of a summary, and there's some new information in the presentation that was released today. So I'll spend a bit more time talking about that new information in those specific slides and then conclude talking about the financials and what the outlook is for 2021.



2020 was definitely a year that threw some challenges our way and really tested the underlying resilience in our business, I think the impact of COVID-19 on the broader economy and on workforces, as that started