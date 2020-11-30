Nov 30, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT
Glen Frank Richards - People Infrastructure Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
All right. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Glen Richards, Chairman of People Infrastructure. Now I've been informed that we do have a quorum present. I therefore have the pleasure of declaring the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of People Infrastructure Ltd open. I welcome shareholders here today via our webcast as well as physically in the room.
Before I proceed with the business of the meeting, I would like to introduce my fellow directors. We have Declan Sherman, executive director; Elizabeth Savage, nonexecutive director; Thomas Reardon, executive director. And also present today is David Cuda, our Chief Executive Officer; Megan Just, our Chief Financial Officer; as well as Kim Bradley via webcast as company Secretary; and also welcome Tim Kendall from the company's auditors, BDO. Hi, Tim. Tim will be available to answer questions that you may have about the conduct of the audit. And shareholders will be given the opportunity to ask questions in relation to the company's business and the
People Infrastructure Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 30, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT
