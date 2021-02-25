Feb 25, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Declan Sherman - People Infrastructure Ltd - Interim CEO & Executive Director



Welcome, everyone, to our investor conference call going over the first half results for FY '21. I'm joined by Megan Just, our CFO; and Tom Reardon, our -- my fellow Executive Director.



Just firstly, just reflecting on the half before we get into the detail. It obviously started off with a very challenging half in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But very pleased to report that the business rebounded quite strongly during the half and now sort of sitting here looking forward to the rest of the financial year, feel very strong around how positive the results are going to be for the rest of the year.



Just starting off, I'd also like to just call out our employees. It's been an incredibly difficult half and really a very difficult 12 months. And you think the pandemic started way back in March, and these results are really a reflection of their tenacity and resilience and their commitment to the business. And so that's been incredibly appreciated by ourselves. And I'm sure on behalf of -- as a shareholder,