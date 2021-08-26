Aug 26, 2021 / 12:15AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to People Infrastructure Limited FY '21 Results Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Declan Sherman, CEO. Please go ahead.
Declan Sherman - People Infrastructure Ltd - Interim CEO & Executive Director
Thanks very much. Thanks, everyone, for joining us on our annual conference call to go through our FY '21 annual results. I'm joined by our CFO, Megan Just, and by our fellow Executive Director, Tom Reardon as well.
Before I get into the results, I'd just like to make a special mention to all our employees, many of which are investors and shareholders in our company, for all the work they put in throughout the year, they've worked tirelessly to produce such a great result. And as a company, we thank them especially for that. I'm going to run through the presentation today that we uploaded onto the ASX website.
Just starting with the highlights for FY '21. There were a number of highlights. And when we think back to where we started the year and the
Full Year 2021 People Infrastructure Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 26, 2021 / 12:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...