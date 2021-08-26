Aug 26, 2021 / 12:15AM GMT

Operator



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Declan Sherman, CEO. Please go ahead.



Declan Sherman - People Infrastructure Ltd - Interim CEO & Executive Director



Thanks very much. Thanks, everyone, for joining us on our annual conference call to go through our FY '21 annual results. I'm joined by our CFO, Megan Just, and by our fellow Executive Director, Tom Reardon as well.



Before I get into the results, I'd just like to make a special mention to all our employees, many of which are investors and shareholders in our company, for all the work they put in throughout the year, they've worked tirelessly to produce such a great result. And as a company, we thank them especially for that. I'm going to run through the presentation today that we uploaded onto the ASX website.



Just starting with the highlights for FY '21. There were a number of highlights. And when we think back to where we started the year and the