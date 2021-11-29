People Infrastructure Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 29, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the People Infrastructure Limited 2021 Annual General Meeting. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Glen Richards, Chairman. Please go ahead.



Glen Frank Richards - People Infrastructure Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you. Good morning. I'm Glen Richards, Chairman of the Board of Directors at People Infrastructure. Ladies and gentlemen, it is now 11:00, a quorum is present, and I therefore have the pleasure in declaring the Annual General Meeting open. On behalf of the Board, I'd like to welcome those of you participating online through our first virtual meeting platform provided by our share register, Link Market Services Limited. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we thought it prudent to take steps to discourage a physical public gathering, and we encourage people to attend online. If we experience any technical issues today, a short recess or an adjournment may be required depending on the number of shareholders. If this occurs, I shall abide you accordingly.



Before I proceed