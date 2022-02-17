Half Year 2022 PeopleIn Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 11:15PM GMT

Ross Thompson - Peoplein Limited - CEO



Thanks very much, indeed, and good morning, everyone. My name is Ross Thompson, the CEO of PeopleIN, and I'm joined by Megan Just, the CFO of PeopleIN, and welcome to our half year results. So first of all, I just want to confirm our purpose to harness the talent in people to be extraordinary and our goal to be the leaders in the provision of innovative talent solutions that enable our clients and candidates to achieve excellence. The reason for reconfirming is our purpose and goal really set the direction for our strategy to date, but also our strategy moving forward. And I'll touch on this a bit later on in the presentation.



So first of all, I just want to confirm some key messages. So these are really the key takeaways from the presentation. So the first, had solid results in the first half of the year with