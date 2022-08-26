Full Year 2022 PeopleIn Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2022 / 12:15AM GMT

Ross Thompson - Peoplein Limited - CEO



Thanks very much, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us, and I'm joined here by our CFO, Megan Just. So welcome to our FY '22 results presentation. PeopleIN is a business built on a simple yet powerful purpose, to inspire excellence in our people. We're only as good as the people we have in the business, which is 850 permanent staff to date and the contractors that we provide to our clients, which in a 12-month period is around 30,000 people. So we're a sizable organization. But as I said, it's a purpose that is simple yet powerful.



Now I would like to cover off the key highlights from the financial year and also talk about our outlook moving forward. So a record result for us. We're ahead of guidance, delivering $682.4 million in revenue, which was 53%