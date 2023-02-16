Half Year 2023 PeopleIn Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 11:15PM GMT

Ross Thompson - Peoplein Limited - CEO



Great. Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending this morning, and welcome to PeopleIN's first half results. I'd like to introduce Megan Just, PeopleIN's CFO, who's joining me this morning.



Megan Just - Peoplein Limited - CFO



Good morning, everyone.



Ross Thompson - Peoplein Limited - CEO



So PeopleIN is built on a simple but powerful practice to inspire excellence in our people. So that's a pleasure for me this morning to announce another record result for the business. We delivered $596.7 million in revenue, and our normalized EBITDA was $32.5 million. This is a growth of 88.9% on the revenue line and 50.5% on the