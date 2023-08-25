Full Year 2023 PeopleIn Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2023 / 12:15AM GMT

PeopleIN's Investor, Fiscal Year '23 Full Year Results Conference Call.



Ross Thompson - Peoplein Limited - CEO



Great. Thank you very much, indeed. And welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining Megan Just, our CFO, and I, for PeopleIN's FY '23 results briefing.



Before I get into the financials, I just want to confirm our purpose to inspire excellence in our people, both our internal staff but also our external contractors. And in FY '23, over that 12-month period, we provided employment to over 34,000 people, which is an absolutely fantastic result for the business.



But now into our results. And it's a privilege yet again to present another record performance for PeopleIN as a result of our diverse talent offering and our reach into sustainable and defensive employment sectors. We achieved a massive milestone of over AUD 1 billion in revenue, delivering AUD 1.19 billion which was 73.9%, up on last year and represented