Praemium Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Barry Lewin - Praemium Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Barry Lewin, Chairman of Praemium Limited. I extend a very warm welcome to you all to our Annual General Meeting. Thank you all for attending today's meeting. A new experience for us all as we will be completely online due to COVID and the related health issues. I hope you're keeping safe and well during these very challenging times.



Before declaring the meeting open, whilst this online format may be familiar for some shareholders, I acknowledge that it may be a new experience for others. However, I assure you that you will have the same opportunity to participate today as you would at a physical meeting. This includes being able to ask questions through the online platform and vote using an electronic voting card. I'll discuss these processes later in the meeting. I also encourage you to download the Online Portal Guide from our website if you haven't done so already.



If we experience technical issues that impact the meeting, I'll assess the circumstances and communicate further