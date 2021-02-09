Half Year 2021 Praemium Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Praemium Limited FY 2021 Half Year Results Briefing Conference Call. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Michael Ohanessian, CEO.



Michael B. Ohanessian - Praemium Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome. Thank you, everybody, for joining us today on Praemium's first half F '21 results. I will go through a very, very quick business highlights overview very quickly before I hand over to Paul to take us through the numbers. I'll then do a bit of a deeper dive looking at the 2 business segments that we have, Australia and International, before we take questions at the end.



So without further ado, Paul, can we go to Slide 5, please. Obviously, the major highlight for the half was the acquisition of Powerwrap. Praemium has been around for 20 years. We've done 3 small strategic bolt-ons overseas, but this is our first Australian and by far, our biggest transaction. And I'll spend a bit more time on this a