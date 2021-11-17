Praemium Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Barry Lewin - Praemium Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Barry Lewin, Chairman of Praemium Limited. Welcome to our Annual General Meeting. Thank you all for attending today's meeting, which will be held online to ensure shareholders can attend in light of ongoing COVID travel restrictions. Before declaring the meeting open, I suggest whilst this online format may be familiar for some shareholders, I acknowledge that it may be a new experience for others. However, I assure you that you will have the same opportunity to participate today as you would at a physical meeting. This includes being able to ask questions through the online platform and vote using an electronic voting card. I'll discuss these processes later in the meeting. I also encourage you to download the Online Portal Guide from our website in the Corporate Governance section if you haven't already done so. If we experience technical issues that impact the meeting, I'll assess the circumstances and communicate further with you. If this isn't possible, you will be e-mailed instructions on how