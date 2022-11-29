Praemium Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 29, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Barry Lewin - Praemium Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Barry Lewin, and I'm the Chairman of Praemium Limited. Welcome to the 2022 Annual General Meeting. We have a quorum, so I declare the meeting open.



On behalf of the Praemium Board, I would first like to formally acknowledge the many traditional owners of country throughout Australia and recognize their continuing connection to the lands, water and communities.



I'll start by outlining some of the procedural matters. Today's meeting is the first time we've been able to get together in person since 2019, and it's great to meet in person again today. We are also conducting the meeting with a virtual component. This hybrid format allows shareholder and proxies wherever they may be to attend virtually.



All shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and vote today. For those of you online, should you experience any technical difficulties, a recording of our meeting will be available on our website following the meeting. If we experience any technical