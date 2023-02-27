Half Year 2023 Praemium Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

welcome to the half year FY '23 Praemium Limited Results Briefing. I would now like to turn the call over to Anthony Wamsteker, CEO.



Anthony Stewart Wamsteker - Praemium Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and thank you, everyone, for your interest in our results and joining us on the call today, the half year results for FY '23 or the half year to 31st of December 2022. Delighted to be joined on the call today by David Coulter, the CFO of Praemium, and this is the second results presentation that David and I have done together and looking forward to today's call and the questions we might get. And some of you will be catching up with on meetings over the next couple of days as well, so looking forward to that.



I do just want to turn to the agenda for today's meeting. And as I said, David and I will be presenting. I'll just start out with some comments on highlights from a business point of view, over the first half of this financial year, then hand to David to