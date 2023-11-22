Praemium Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 22, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Barry Lewin - Praemium Limited - Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Can you all hear me? Okay. My name is Barry Lewin. I'm the Chairman of Praemium Limited. Welcome to the 2023 Annual General Meeting. We have a quorum, so I will declare the meeting open. On behalf of the Board I'd first like to acknowledge the many traditional owners of country throughout Australia and recognize their continuing connection to the lands, waters and communities.



I'll start by outlining some of the procedural matters. We're conducting the meeting with the virtual component. This hybrid format allows shareholders and proxies wherever they may be to attend virtually. All shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and vote today for those of you online, should you experience any technical difficulties a recording of our AGM will be available on our website following the meeting.



If we experience any technical issues during the meeting, a short recess may be required and we'll communicate accordingly. I'd now like to introduce you to my fellow independent Non-Executive Directors who