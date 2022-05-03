May 03, 2022 / 03:10AM GMT

Spencer Blake -



Good afternoon and welcome back to the NWR Investor Conference-Series 11. I'm your host, Spencer Blake. And in the current session, we have Prophecy International. Prophecy International is a leading Australian designer and developer of innovative business software. Through its two products, Snare and eMite, Prophecy serves the large and growing global markets of contact center analytics and cybersecurity.



The company operates mainly in defense, government, transport, and energy sectors. This afternoon presenting will be Brad Thomas, the CEO of Prophecy International. Without further ado, I'd love to hand over to Brad when you're ready.



Brad Thomas - Prophecy International Holdings Ltd. - CEO



Thanks very much, and hi, folks. Thanks for joining and attending and your interest in Prophecy. I think the format is I'll kick off with about a 15-minute presentation. I could see quite a few names that I know on the list. So welcome. And then we'll have some questions and answers at the end. Many of you, I think, are familiar with the company. So I won't