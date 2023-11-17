Nov 17, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everybody and thanks for joining us today. Welcome to the Prophecy International Annual General Meeting. To kick things off I'll hand proceedings over now to Prophecy Chairman Ed Reynolds. Go ahead Ed.
Ed Reynolds Prophecy International Holdings Ltd-Chairmen
Thank you. Good morning everyone and welcome to our meeting. My name is Ed Reynolds, your Chairman and I'll cheer the meeting today. It's now just past 10:30AM Central Time here and thank you all for attending our 2023 AGM. I have confirmed with our Company Secretary that we have a quorum of members present and I accordingly declare this AGM open.
My fellow Directors are here as well, Leanne Challans, Grant Miles, and Matthew Michalewicz. Grant Miles is our Company Secretary and in addition we've got with us Brad Thomas our CEO and also Jane Gregg from our auditors Grant Thornton in case any questions head that way. Right today we're going to start with a short presentation on the company operations by Brad and then, I'll conduct the formal procedures to attend to the three
Prophecy International Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 17, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...