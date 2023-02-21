Half Year 2023 PSC Insurance Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Tony Robinson - PSC Insurance Group Limited - MD



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the call. Today, we are going to work through the results. And we'd like, as I said, to welcome everybody to the call.



They've been a great six months. We're a very simple business as we keep saying to everybody. We're principally an insurance broking business operating in a number of regions now: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, UK, EU, and Bermuda. And we continue to stretch both the size of the business and the capability of the business and the presence of the business. Each of the parts of the business has done well in the six-month period to December 31, and we'll come back and talk a little bit more about that.



But as you can see from the first slide, underlying revenue up, underlying EBITDA up 19%, a little more than the revenue growth that we achieved. Similarly, the underlying net profit after tax and good earnings per share growth. And we're lifting the interim dividend by about 16% at $0.052 a share.



Before I get into some of the operational parts, I'll hand over to Josh just to