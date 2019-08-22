Q4 2019 Pacific Smiles Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 01:01AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Pacific Smiles Group full year results briefing. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Phil McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Philip McKenzie - Pacific Smiles Group Limited - Chief Executive, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the Pacific Smiles Full Year Results Presentation. As noted, I'm Phil McKenzie, the Chief Executive and Managing Director. And with me is Allanna Ryan, Chief Financial Officer.



Today, we will be taking you through the presentation that we posted on the ASX earlier this morning. I'm delighted to be updating you today on the performance for the full year of financial year '19. You will no doubt remember that I joined the company in the final days of October 2018, and it's been a positive, busy time as we commenced this new era for PSG. I'm very pleased to be