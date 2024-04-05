Invesco EQV European Equity Fund's Strategic Moves: Spotlight on CRH PLC with a 2.17% Portfolio Stake

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insightful Analysis of Invesco EQV European Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q1 2024 Investment Decisions

Invesco EQV European Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio), known for its strategic investments in high-growth European markets, has revealed its N-PORT filing for the first quarter of 2024. The Fund, which commenced on November 3, 1997, is managed by Invesco Ltd. and focuses on a diversified portfolio of quality companies at reasonable prices. The investment team prioritizes strong fundamentals and the potential for sustainable earnings growth when selecting stocks for the portfolio.

1773787348342042624.png

Summary of New Buys

Invesco EQV European Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with 5 new stocks. Noteworthy additions include:

  • CRH PLC (CRH, Financial), with 143,280 shares, making up 2.17% of the portfolio and valued at $10,281,770 million.
  • STMicroelectronics NV (MIL:STMMI, Financial), comprising 146,192 shares, which is about 1.36% of the portfolio, with a total value of €6,418,930.
  • Rentokil Initial PLC (LSE:RTO, Financial), with 764,966 shares, accounting for 0.83% of the portfolio and a total value of £3,939,380.

Key Position Increases

The Fund also bolstered its positions in 9 stocks, with significant increases in:

  • Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (XSWX:CFR, Financial), adding 17,898 shares for a total of 57,986 shares. This represents a 44.65% increase in share count, impacting the portfolio by 0.56%, and valued at CHF8,612,920.
  • Capgemini SE (XPAR:CAP, Financial), with an additional 11,009 shares, bringing the total to 44,729 shares. This adjustment marks a 32.65% increase in share count, with a total value of €9,944,210.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The Fund exited 3 holdings in the first quarter of 2024, including:

  • CRH PLC (LSE:CRH, Financial): All 153,899 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -1.94%.
  • Carlsberg A/S (OCSE:CARL B, Financial): The complete liquidation of 44,192 shares resulted in a -1.23% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were made in 39 stocks, with notable changes in:

  • Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SpA (MIL:DANR, Financial), reduced by 158,471 shares, leading to a -40.54% decrease in shares and a -0.75% portfolio impact. The stock's average trading price was €20.9 during the quarter, with returns of 11.90% over the past 3 months and 12.67% year-to-date.
  • DCC PLC (LSE:DCC, Financial), reduced by 57,078 shares, resulting in a -26.71% share count reduction and a -0.74% portfolio impact. The stock traded at an average price of £54.57 during the quarter, with returns of 0.10% over the past 3 months and -0.31% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Invesco EQV European Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 53 stocks. The top holdings included 4.09% in Novo Nordisk A/S (OCSE:NOVO B, Financial), 3.6% in Investor AB (OSTO:INVE B, Financial), 3.58% in Nestle SA (XSWX:NESN, Financial), 3.13% in RELX PLC (LSE:REL, Financial), and 3.05% in Chemical Works of Gedeon Richter PLC (BUD:RICHTER, Financial). The investments span across 10 of the 11 industries, with significant exposure in Industrials, Healthcare, Financial Services, Consumer Defensive, Consumer Cyclical, Energy, Technology, Communication Services, Basic Materials, and Real Estate.

1773787394781376512.png

1773787419989143552.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.