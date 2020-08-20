Full Year 2020 Pacific Smiles Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Philip McKenzie - Pacific Smiles Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Pacific Smiles full year results presentation. As noted, I'm Phil McKenzie, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; and with me is Allanna Ryan, Chief Financial Officer. Together, we'll be taking you through the presentation that we posted on the ASX earlier this morning. We will be updating you today on the performance for the full year of FY '20.



Before I start, let me acknowledge just how proud I am of all the people across the Pacific Smiles Group who have worked tirelessly with great pride and commitment to deliver exceptional results under a tough set of circumstances. The discipline of delivering the service and facilities for dentists while providing world-class patient care with a constant focus on safety has been nothing short of impressive.



I'd also like to note there's been several changes to the Pacific Smiles Board in the past year. Bob Cameron, our Chairman since inception, has retired from the Board with Zita Peach assuming