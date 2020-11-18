Pacific Smiles Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 18, 2020 / 04:30AM GMT

Zita Peach - Pacific Smiles Group Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I wanted to address you as Chairperson of Pacific Smiles Group at our 2020 Annual General Meeting.



Today, we are very pleased to welcome those of you participating online through our first virtual Annual General Meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services Limited. We will try our best to assist you during the meeting in order to make your experience at this meeting a good one. If you do require an assistance during the meeting, please use the help line specified on your screen.



The following procedures have been adopted for this meeting. Shareholders' name will be announced prior to their question being asked. Questions should be concise. Similar questions may be grouped