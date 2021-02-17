Half Year 2021 Pacific Smiles Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 12:01AM GMT

Philip McKenzie - Pacific Smiles Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the Pacific Smiles Half Year Results Presentation. I'm Phil McKenzie, the CEO and Managing Director; and with me is Allanna Ryan, Chief Financial Officer. Today, we'll be taking you through the presentation that we posted on the ASX earlier this morning.



But before I start, I'd like to acknowledge all the teams across the Pacific Smiles Group who have unified, working tirelessly with great pride and commitment to deliver exceptional results under a tough set of circumstances. I also extend a particular thanks to the dentists who practice with particular -- Pacific Smiles, placing their confidence in us to ensure services to patients are safe and always to the