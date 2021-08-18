Full Year 2021 Pacific Smiles Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Philip McKenzie - Pacific Smiles Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Pacific Smiles' full year results presentation. I'm Phil McKenzie, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; and with me is Matthew Cordingley, our Chief Financial Officer. Together, we'll be taking you through the presentation that we posted on the ASX earlier this morning. We will be updating you today on the performance for the full year of FY 2021.



To grow and improve as our business has in an environment where the fundamentals of doing business have been disrupted regularly is a testament to the determination and the resilience of our people above all. Our mission was helped by the addition of several key people to the Pacific Smiles team. During