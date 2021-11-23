Pacific Smiles Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 23, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Zita Peach - Pacific Smiles Group Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



(inaudible) ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2021 Annual General Meeting for Pacific Smiles Group Limited.



I am Zita Peach, Chair of the Company and of todayâs meeting.



I would like to, firstly, acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which I stand today, the Gadigal people of the Eora; and pay our respects to their elders past, present and future. Iâd also like to acknowledge the elders of the land where each of you are today, noting that many of us are in different cities and countries for today's meeting. Finally, I extend my respect to any First Nations people joining us for today's Annual General Meeting.



Given the significant health concerns attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to guidelines and restrictions issued by Australian state and federal governments, the company considers that it is appropriate to hold the AGM as a virtual meeting. It is now 4:30 p.m., and there being a quorum present, I declare the meeting open for business. I confirm that the meeting has been