Full Year 2022 Pacific Smiles Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Philip McKenzie - Pacific Smiles Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. I'm Phil McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Smiles, and I'm joined today by Matthew Cordingley, our Chief Financial Officer.



Together, we'll be taking you through the presentation that we posted on the ASX earlier this morning, outlining the company's performance for the financial year ended 30 June 2022. This includes a review of the company's business performance, along with an update on our growth and strategy as well as an outlook for the year ahead.



Clearly, FY '22 was a difficult year for the health care industry and for Pacific Smiles. We're a business that relies on face-to-face contact between dentists practicing in our centers and their patients. COVID-related lockdowns, restrictions and