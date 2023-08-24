Full Year 2023 Pacific Smiles Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Pacific Smiles Group full year results presentation call. (Operator Instructions) I'll now turn the conference over to Phil McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Philip McKenzie -



Good morning. As noted, I'm Phil McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Pacific Smiles. And I'm joined today by Matthew Cordingley, our Chief Financial Officer.



To start, Pacific Smiles would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of country throughout Australia and recognize their continuing connection to lands, waters and communities. Pacific Smiles Group pay our respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and to elders past, present and emergency.



I turn now to our agenda on Slide 4. Together, we'll be taking you through the presentation that we posted to the ASX earlier this morning, detailing the company's results for the financial year 2023 as well as providing an update on the financial year 2024 performance to date.



Throughout financial year 2023,