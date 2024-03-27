Mar 27, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to the results conference call of CVC Corp for the fourth quarter 2023. The presentation will be led by the CEO, Fabio Godinho, and by the CFO, Carlos Wollenweber, who at the end, will be available to answer any questions. We would like to point out that the simultaneous translation tool is available on the platform. To access it, simply click on the interpretation button at the bottom of the screen and to your preferred language.



This conference is being recorded and will be available on the company's IR website, which includes the presentation presented here. Please note that all participants will be in listen-only mode during the presentation. Ensuing this we will begin the question-and-answer session where further instructions will be provided.



Before proceeding, please bear in mind that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the company and the current information available to the company. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties as they relate to future events and therefore depend on circumstances that