Aug 12, 2021 / NTS GMT

Kerry Stevenson - Small Caps - Moderator



Welcome back to Small Caps. My name is Kerry Stevenson. Today, we're bringing you Prescient Therapeutics. They are a clinical-stage company developing personalized therapies. Joining me today is the MD and CEO, Steven Yatomi-Clarke.



Steven, thank you for joining me today. There is some fantastic news that you guys have put out to the market. I'm excited to tell our audience about what you're doing. You're an ASX-listed company. And for those of you that don't know, the ASX code is PTX. Write that down, ladies and gentlemen, because what we're talking about now is these guys are making some big head roads into these clinical-stage trials they are doing, et cetera.



So Steven, before we get started, just explain to everyone out there who are Prescient Therapeutics, just a bit of an overview.



Steven Yatomi-Clarke - Prescient Therapeutics Ltd - CEO & MD



Prescient Therapeutics, we focus on oncology. If I was to be able to capture the many things that we're doing, is personalizing cancer