Prescient Therapeutics Ltd Investor Presentation Transcript

Sep 27, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 27, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Steven Yatomi-Clarke

Prescient Therapeutics Limited - CEO, MD

* Rebecca Lim

Prescient Therapeutics Limited - Senior VP, Scientific Affairs



Conference Call Participants

* Patrick Nelson

Reach Markets Pvt Ltd - Moderator



Patrick Nelson - Reach Markets Pvt Ltd - Moderator



All right. Let's get going. Good afternoon, and welcome to Prescient Therapeutics special investor briefing, which today is going to be focused on the CellPryme-A platform for enhancing cell therapies. My name is Patrick Nelson. I'm the MD at Reach, and I'll be facilitating the webcast today, but we are joined by the Prescient, CEO and Managing Director, Steven Yatomi-Clarke and also the Senior VP of Scientific Affairs, Dr. Rebecca Lim, welcome guys.



And today's session will run sort of -- we know that on the session today, we've got some existing PTX