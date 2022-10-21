Prescient Therapeutics Ltd Meeting on the Mesa Transcript

Oct 21, 2022 / NTS GMT

Steven Yatomi-Clarke - Prescient Therapeutics Limited - CEO, MD



Hi, everyone. Thanks for coming, and thanks for the opportunity to present protein therapeutics. We are an Australia US company listed in Australia with private subsidiaries, relatively new to the cell therapy field about three years now, a provocative images, we don't apologize for our ambitions. But I think also to highlight that I'm having the right technology is not enough you need to have the right technology at the right time. And we think we find ourselves in a nice sweet spot.



Looking to solve the problems that you're all very familiar with this learned audience in cell therapy with two platforms, one, OmniCAR, which I'll introduce you to, and the other one, recently announced cell therapy enhancement platform called CellPryme with they overlap, they do so synergistically.



So OmniCAR is a universal immune receptor platform that we've licensed from UPenn, a deliberate collaboration between the cell biologists and protein engineers to come up with a modular system. Some of you might be familiar with some