Prescient Therapeutics Ltd Corporate Presentation Transcript

Jan 24, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jan 24, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Steven Yatomi- Clarke

Prescient Therapeutics - CEO and MD



=====================

Steven Yatomi-Clarke - Prescient Therapeutics - CEO and MD



Firstly, we've got progress across all of our pipeline. We've got the benefit of one of the many benefits of having such a deep and diverse pipeline is that we get progress on many fronts. We only need one of the horses to cross the finish line, but with all of them doing so well at the moment. PTX-100 is our lead candidate of our targeted therapies in the clinic. That data, as we announced recently is unfolding surprisingly well.



To the point that we are considering a registration study and what that might look like. So as that data continues to unfold, we know that the benchmark for what's out there at the moment is here and it looks like we're hitting or exceeding what you would expect from a registrable drug. So incredibly exciting, and we'll be announcing progress as to what that looks