Mar 29, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Mar 29, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Steven Yatomi-Clarke

Prescient Therapeutics Ltd - CEO and MD



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Jonah Payne

Port Jackson Securities - Moderator



=====================

Jonah Payne - Port Jackson Securities - Moderator



All right. Welcome, everyone, to another Port Jackson Securities webinar. My name is Jonah. I'm the host for today. And today we're joined with Steven from Prescient. How are you going, Steven?



Steven Yatomi-Clarke - Prescient Therapeutics Ltd - CEO and MD



Very well. How are you?



Jonah Payne - Port Jackson Securities - Moderator



Very good. Yeah, doing well. Now just before we start the webinar, this is for information purposes only, of course. Don't take it for any sort of advice; and as well, I encourage you to ask questions throughout the webinar. (Event