Aug 01, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Steven Yatomi-Clarke - Prescient Therapeutics Ltd - CEO and Managing Director



Thank you very much for that. And indeed, that's what it is. It's an incredible time to be in cancer research and cancer drug development, as cancer obviously needs no introduction touches if it doesn't touch us, it touches somewhere. We love and we all know what it's like when you hear from someone that you love and you get that terrible diagnosis and that's touched me and my family as well on earth shattering stuff.



But I'm here to give you encouragement because there's been more progress made in the last 5 to 10 years. Than it has been in the history of medicine. And it's and it's getting better and better and better. And it's basically because gone are the days or certainly at the end of the days of treating all cancers the same way.



Our people are very different and so they cancers and the three pillars are cutting it out since the time of the Ancient, Egyptians zapping it with radiation important to get with chemo. Hoping the good sales out leave the bad cells is the beginning of the end