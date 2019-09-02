Full Year 2019 PWR Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 02, 2019 / NTS GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PWR Full Year Results. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Kees Weel, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Kees Cornelius Weel - PWR Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for dialing in and showing interest in what we have to say. I guess I could start by saying it's been a very good, healthy year for us. It's a lot of building and lot heavy going into our business of where we are today. And I think it's starting to take shape and plus that we can send the result out like we have over the weekend. It's heading in the right direction.



So anyway, as you all know, I'm not here to say a good though. We'll just run through the results fairly quickly because I guess everybody has read what we have. And I guess it'll be more important to question time, et cetera, and so on. So I'll just flip through them -- flip through the pages and we go from there.



So obviously, our Page 3, our result page. I'm not going to go