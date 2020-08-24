Full Year 2020 PWR Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Good morning. Thanks, Rachel. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's this time of the year again, and we're here at Ormeau, Brisbane to speak to all you guys and ladies out there.



So we'll get straight into it. Everybody has obviously seen the results, and we feel they're steady, steady and strong in different areas. So just -- if you like to go to Page 3 and look at our results in these times. Just running through a few of the highlights, I guess, and obviously, some of the lowlights as they'll be with the COVID situation as it is today. Fairly self-explanatory. Revenue very similar to last year. EBITDA was up a little bit. The net PAT, and that's the one that we concentrate a lot on, is down 8% from the same period last year and so on. Go through a little bit