PWR Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Teresa Gayle Handicott - PWR Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen.



My name is Teresa Handicott, and I am the Chairman of PWR Holdings Limited and of today's Annual General Meeting.



There is a quorum of shareholders present, and I formally declare the 2020 Annual General Meeting of PWR Holdings Limited open.



On behalf of the Board, I warmly welcome you all to our virtual AGM. Although we are not able to meet in person today, I'm pleased we will have been able to come together virtually to update you on the company, give you an opportunity to ask questions and deal with the business of the AGM. In addition to those participating virtually in the meeting, the holders of 151 shares or approximately 45.35% of the issued capital are here today represented by proxy.



I will take the notice to convene the meeting as read. This meeting is being webcast live, and a copy of its recording will be available on our website after the meeting.



Firstly, I would like to introduce the Board and senior management of PWR here today. The full