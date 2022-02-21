Half Year 2022 Pwr Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Kees Cornelius Weel - PWR Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Good morning, ladies and gents. Thanks again for dialing in. This time of the year has come around pretty quick, as we all know. I guess we'll get straight into it and a lot of people have already seen and gone over the presentation anyway. So I'm not going to stop and read every individual line, but I'm sure we'll certainly do the best we can for everybody.



Performance highlights, overall 22% growth across all key markets. Motorsports, 20% growth again which is a great result. OE, as we've said, 43% growth due to the strong push for Aston Martin for the Valkyrie program and also the GT500 program that's come out of the States. Emerging Tech which we always anticipate that it's got a big growth there but 36% with a broad customer base and certainly a