Feb 21, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PWR Holdings Ltd HY 2022 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Kees Weel, Managing Director. Please go ahead.
Kees Cornelius Weel - PWR Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning. Good morning, ladies and gents. Thanks again for dialing in. This time of the year has come around pretty quick, as we all know. I guess we'll get straight into it and a lot of people have already seen and gone over the presentation anyway. So I'm not going to stop and read every individual line, but I'm sure we'll certainly do the best we can for everybody.
Performance highlights, overall 22% growth across all key markets. Motorsports, 20% growth again which is a great result. OE, as we've said, 43% growth due to the strong push for Aston Martin for the Valkyrie program and also the GT500 program that's come out of the States. Emerging Tech which we always anticipate that it's got a big growth there but 36% with a broad customer base and certainly a
Half Year 2022 Pwr Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 21, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...