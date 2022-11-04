Pwr Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Teresa Gayle Handicott - PWR Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Teresa Handicott, and I'm the Chairman of PWR Holdings Limited and of today's Annual General Meeting. On behalf of the Board, I warmly welcome you here today to our AGM. It's great to see so many of our shareholders and stakeholders to be able to be here today to see our manufacturing facility. And for those of you who are able to join us for lunch, I hope you enjoyed the feed, some of which is complements of Kees' (inaudible), and of course, the company. I also warmly welcome those who are joining us today by webcast.



As you may have noticed, we do have products on display, and you -- no doubt warned before you went on tour to not take photographs or videos of these products. We're very conscious both of our IP and that of our customers' and of the confidentiality arrangements we've entered into. And as beautiful and as photogenic as they are, we ask you to respect that and desist.



In addition to those participating in the meeting today, we have received proxies from 186