Half Year 2023 Pwr Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PWR Holdings Limited HY '23 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Kees Weel, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Kees Cornelius Weel - PWR Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you. Thank you for everybody dialing in, et cetera. So I guess we'll move straight into it as we're basically on time. Yes, the -- our first performance highlights, if you like, a strong business growth, solid overall key markets. The aerospace and defense was a big move as we all expected. OE was 17% growth. Aftermarket, which is good to see another 15%.



Motorsports is trending on that lower side of growth as we all knew of 4%. The solid conversion of revenue to NPAT and the interim dividend of $0.036 per share. The performance challenges and investments. I guess it goes to out saying it's fairly common of recruitment and retention. There's certainly one of our challenges and inflation pressure of where it is.



But