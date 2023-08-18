Full Year 2023 Pwr Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Kees Cornelius Weel - PWR Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Yes, I'll just -- I guess, we'll just go straight into it, of the performance highlights. In 3 areas, we've made a little bit different this year, but in 3 areas of revenue growth, investing in the future and shareholder return. Revenue growth was across all major markets. I'll call out a few numbers on this page of 48%, Aerospace and Defense, 19% of OEM, 13% of motorsports and 12% of aftermarket.



The investing in the future. As we all know, last year or year before, we only done $5 million on CapEx. This was a catch-up on that, so $15 million of CapEx. There's 4 furnaces that have been commissioned over the last couple of months; $2 million on acquisitions and establishing our European manufacturing