Pwr Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT

Teresa Handicott -



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. The appointed time has arrived. I couldn't start early, because we have people online. So good afternoon. My name is Teresa Handicott, and I am the Chairman of PWR Holdings Limited and of today's -- look, I just said to Lisa. It says, good morning, and I'm going to change it to afternoon and then I forgot, I read the script. And I'm the Chairman of today's Annual General Meeting.



On behalf of the Board, I warmly welcome you all to our AGM. It's great to see so many of our shareholders and our stakeholders here today at our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. For those of you who are able to join us for lunch, I hope you enjoyed the food, but more importantly, the opportunity to interact with PWR folk and your fellow investors. So I warmly welcome those who could not join us in person, but who will be watching us via our webcast.



As you may have noticed, we've got products on display as we always do. But due to both our own IP and to confidentiality arrangements with our customers, we ask that you don't take photos or any videos of any product.