Parkway Corporate Ltd investor webinar Transcript

Oct 05, 2022 / 09:40PM GMT
Jane Morgan - Broker Briefing - Moderator
So up next we have a presentation from Parkway Corporate, with the ASX ticker code, PWN, an advanced industrial water treatment technology company with a key addressable market being the mining and resources sector. To tell us more, today I am joined by Group Managing Director and CEO, Bahay Ozcakmak. Good morning.
Bahay Ozcakmak - Parkway Corporate Limited - Group MD & CEO
Good morning, Jane. You can hear me, okay? Thanks, Jane. Good morning, everybody, particularly to our existing shareholders. My name is Bahay Ozcakmak, Group Managing Director of Parkway, and we're building an industrial water treatment company. So, I'll be providing an introduction to our company this morning.
So, during the presentation, we'll make sort of a number of statements that could be considered forward-looking statements. So, encourage all investors to acquaint themselves with the forward-looking statements.
So, in terms of the presentation outline, we provide an initial introduction to our company, the problem we're
