Half Year 2022 PEXA Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and I'm pleased to welcome you all to PEXA's results for the first half of financial year '22. I'm Glenn King, I'm PEXA's Group Managing Director and CEO. And joining me is our CFO, Richard Moore. Today, we'll cover the PEXA Group's first half financial year '22 business highlights, financial performance and provide a trading update, including an upgrade to our perspective FY '22 forecast given our strong performance to date. Now there is a presentation that has been distributed. I will cover some of those, and I'll talk to particular slide.



So those who found the slides, I'm going to Slide 5. And probably the thing to talk on here is, PEXA is a leading Australian technology company whose platforms are relied upon