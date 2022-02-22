Feb 22, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PEXA Group Limited 1H '22 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Glenn King, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Glenn Lee King - PEXA Group Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director
Good morning, and I'm pleased to welcome you all to PEXA's results for the first half of financial year '22. I'm Glenn King, I'm PEXA's Group Managing Director and CEO. And joining me is our CFO, Richard Moore. Today, we'll cover the PEXA Group's first half financial year '22 business highlights, financial performance and provide a trading update, including an upgrade to our perspective FY '22 forecast given our strong performance to date. Now there is a presentation that has been distributed. I will cover some of those, and I'll talk to particular slide.
So those who found the slides, I'm going to Slide 5. And probably the thing to talk on here is, PEXA is a leading Australian technology company whose platforms are relied upon
Half Year 2022 PEXA Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 22, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...